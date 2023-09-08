Police Officer Pulls Man Out Of Crashed Burning Car Just Moments Before It Blows Up
Police Officer Pulls Man Out Of Crashed Burning Car Just Moments Before It Blows Up
Police Officer Pulls Man Out Of Crashed Burning Car Just Moments Before It Blows Up
Traffic is frustrating taxi drivers — and travellers — at the Montreal airport this summer.The wait has gotten so bad that taxi drivers say it has become a daily occurrence to see travellers hopping out of their vehicles, hauling their luggage the last few hundred metres — or more — to the airport, rather than waiting it out in line. "Traffic is terrible here," said Hamid Reza Agzchi, a cabbie who finds himself waiting in endless lines at the airport.It begins every day at rush hour, Agzchi said
LAC DU BONNET, Man. — Manitoba Mounties say a 65-year-old woman has died after she was thrown from a boat, hitting the propeller in the water. The woman and a 65-year-old man were on a fishing boat heading south on the Winnipeg River in the Rural Municipality of Lac du Bonnet, northeast of Winnipeg, on Monday morning. Police say the boat, which was being driven by the man, struck a log floating in the water and the woman fell backwards into the river where she was hit by the propeller. People in
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Chinese Premier Li Qiang took a test ride Wednesday on Southeast Asia’s first high-speed railway, which connects two Indonesian cities as part of China’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative. Li is visiting Jakarta for two days of talks with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asia Nations and other countries. The $7.3 billion rail project, funded largely by China, connects Jakarta and Bandung, the heavily populated capital of West Java province. It is to begin c
The father and son were trapped while fuel leaked from the wreckage, first responders told a news outlet.
We spend a lot of time in our cars, so opting for a vehicle with all the bells and whistles could be something you deem a worthy investment. Explore: 9 Best Hybrid Cars Under $30K If You're Unable To...
EDMONTON — A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crashed through an office window in Edmonton. Police say a woman was parking her car in a disabled stall near a financial institution when she accidentally hit the accelerator. They say the car went through a large window and pinned a man who was sitting at a desk. The man’s injuries are considered serious but not life threatening. Police say the crash caused extensive damage to the building. They also say investigators don’t
A 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS Powers Down Route 66 with a Cadillac Soul.
The U.S. car market has shifted into lower gear in only a matter of months. After average car prices hit record highs as recently as last summer, some analysts now predict that an oversupply of...
DETROIT (AP) — The head of the United Auto Workers warned Wednesday that the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached a new agreement by the time contracts expire next week. “That’s the plan,” President Shawn Fain responded when asked if the union would strike any of the companies that haven’t reached a tentative deal by the time their national contracts end. A strike against all three major automakers — General Motors, Stellantis and Ford — could cause damag
Several people were injured, after a school bus and city bus collided in Racine, Wisconsin, on the afternoon of September 6.Footage from Miranda Bratten’s doorbell video camera shows the school bus flipping on its side, after crashing into the city bus just before 4pm.A Racine Police Department officer said up to 10 people were injured, with seven or eight people on the city bus and two people on the special needs school bus.Only the school bus driver and assistant were on board when it crashed, according to media reports, as the pair had just dropped off the last child.An additional bus was dispatched to keep transporting passengers.Racine Police Department is investigating the incident. Credit: Miranda Batten via Storyful
Setting Sail with Horsepower.
Three weeks after an evacuation order was issued for the City of Yellowknife, its airport was set to open to commercial flights on Wednesday. As an essential service, the airport maintained staff and services throughout the evacuation, but it was not equipped to return to regular operations immediately. The general public was allowed to return to Yellowknife on Wednesday at noon. In a press conference on Monday, Jeffrey Edison, regional superintendent with the Department of Municipal and Communi
The boat flipped after becoming stuck in a log jam, troopers say.
With a searing 1,100-horsepower...
MONTREAL — Children in the Montreal area are becoming living speed cameras to get drivers to slow down in school zones as the city charges ahead with efforts to increase road safety. On select dates, police in the metro area are equipping a handful of schoolchildren with backpacks that display passing vehicles’ speeds. The concept, first developed in Quebec by police in the suburb of Laval, north of Montreal, in 2021, spread to Longueuil on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River last year. On
Gas prices around the country remain stubbornly high. Traditionally they begin to drop after Labor Day but so far that's not the case. Reporter Jasmine Viel talked with some drivers in California including some who may be willing to ditch their gas-powered cars and switch to an electric vehicle.
The company has a manufacturing tie-up with Canadian auto part supplier Magna International, which produces its vehicles for the European and North American markets. Vehicle deliveries are expected to accelerate in North America in September, CEO Henrik Fisker said. As of Sept. 4, Magna has manufactured 3,123 vehicles, with just under 3,000 handed over to Fisker, the company said, adding that more than 450 Fisker Oceans in the US have been either delivered to customers or are in the process of being delivered.
A speeding car that hit a firetruck near West Compton, killing a man and a woman in the car, was being chased by the man's ex-girlfriend, according to the woman's family.
The wife of Christopher Stuchbury said they had been ‘robbed of our future together’.
The driver of the truck is believed to have experienced a "medical issue" before the crash, police said