Police Officer Leads Duck Chicks Through Houston Park

A police officer in Houston, Texas, helped reunite a flock of duck chicks with their mother at Houston Memorial Park, footage shared on April 11 shows.

Houston Police said Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite helped guide lost ducklings to their mother in a nearby pond while patrolling Memorial Park on Saturday.

“While ensuring Memorial Park was secure, Asst. Chief Larry Satterwhite provided a police escort for these ducklings trying to find their mom. Remember parks are closed this #EasterWeekend, but we’re keeping things under control with Houston Parks – HPARD until you can return,” the post read on Facebook.

The ducklings scampered along in a line behind Asst. Chief Satterwhite as he led them to the water. Credit: Houston Police Department via Storyful