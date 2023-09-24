Police Officer Killed After Deadly Shooting in Northern Kosovo

A police officer was shot dead and another wounded in the village of Banjska, northern Kosovo, after an exchange of gunfire in the area overnight into Sunday, September 24, the country’s prime minister said.

Condemning the attack, Prime Minister Albin Kurti said it was perpetrated by “armed and organized professional forces in armored vehicles” linked to Serbian-state supported troops in the region.

Footage by Radio Free Europe shows armored vehicles and an ambulance heading towards the village on Sunday. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful