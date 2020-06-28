Police Officer Charges at Protesters During 'Queer Liberation March' in New York

A police officer charged at people taking part in the “Queer Liberation March for Black Lives and Against Police Brutality,” in New York City on June 28, in an attempt to clear people off a street next to Washington Square Park, video shows.

Eliel Cruz captured video that shows two officers rush into a group of protesters, before one of the officers tells the crowd to “get out of the street.” Additional officers then attempted to push protesters back.

The Gothamist, a local news site, reported that the police used pepper spray and arrested protesters during the march while attempting to arrest two other people for graffiti.

The march was organized by Reclaim Pride Coalition (RPC), “a New York City-based group comprised of LGBTQ+ activists in alliance with dozens of grassroots community groups, nationally and internationally,” according to their website. “We know that queer and trans liberation is inextricably tied to racial justice; we march as a call to action in solidarity with Black LGBTQ+ People.”

Before the march, RPC said they would not coordinate with the NYPD in any way nor seek a permit, but would encourage social distancing per the guidelines of health experts. Credit: Eliel Cruz via Storyful