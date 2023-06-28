Police Officer Beats Extreme Heat With Little Rock Kids

A Little Rock police officer might not have been great at the slip-and-slide, but he did manage to cool off with the help of some local kids on June 25, as the heat index in Arkansas soared well into the triple digits.

Officer Tommy Norman posted video on Twitter showing the the kids spraying him with water as he tried the slip-and-slide, without much slipping or sliding.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), as of 4 pm Sunday, heat indices in Arkansas ranged from 100 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit. Credit: Tommy Norman via Storyful