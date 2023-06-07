Police now have a person of interest in Corryville murder

Cincinnati police need the public's help identifying a "person of interest" in the murder of a Corryville groundskeeper. Cincinnati police said 43-year-old Nicholas Kernan was shot around 3 p.m. on May 23 near the intersection of Bellevue Avenue and Donahue Street while doing some landscaping. He was taken to UC Medical Center where he later died. https://www.wcpo.com/news/local-news/hamilton-county/cincinnati/corryville/watch-cpd-releases-video-of-person-of-interest-in-corryville-groundskeepers-murder