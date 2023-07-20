Police Say No 'National Security Risk' After Deadly Mass Shooting in Auckland

New Zealand Police said there was no “national security risk” after a shooting incident left three people dead at a construction site in central Auckland on Thursday morning, July 20.

New Zealand Police said the shooting was reported around 7:20 am local time in Auckland.

“The offender moved through the building site and continued to discharge his firearm. Upon reaching the upper levels of the building, the male contained himself within the elevator shaft and our staff attempted to engage with him,” police said. “Further shots were fired from the male and he was located deceased a short time later. Details around what exactly occurred are still emerging and police will continue to provide updates around injuries and the circumstances.”

Footage by Kent Harrison captured armed police walking with workers away from the site of the shooting.

Auckland is to host the opening game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Thursday. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the shooting would have no impact on the tournament, New Zealand media reported. Credit: Kent Harrison via Storyful