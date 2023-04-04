Police: Nearly a dozen teens could be involved in Kentucky carjackings

CBC

The B.C. Prosecution Service says it is not approving criminal charges in the case of a Surrey, B.C., filmmaker who died during a fight with a neighbour. Manbir (Mani) Amar was critically injured on Aug. 31, 2022, when the fight escalated, according to police. Amar, who was 40 at the time of his death, was known for his films and advocacy concerning gang violence in the city. Police at the time called the altercation an "isolated incident between two neighbours" and arrested a suspect at the sce