Police in Mass. town help residents protect catalytic converters
Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise since the start of the pandemic, as the car parts contain precious metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium.
Before Vasily Nebenzya's intervention, the UN General Assembly voted that Russia should withdraw its troops immediately from Ukraine.
The Federal Aviation Administration told Insider that the passenger "did not breach" the cockpit aboard Flight 3444, but "did run at it."
What in the world, you might be asking, is up with Canada? How did a country famed for its sensible, moderate attitudes and customs transform itself into the front rank of the woke phalanx?
Ukrainian forces blew up a Russian ammunition depot near Mariupol, a local official claimed on Saturday, a city previously considered too far behind the frontline to strike.
Far from predictable.
Sun, sand, and sisterly love.
The shooter acquitted of killing two racial justice protesters gave Donald Trump’s son a “guarantee” that he immediately said he didn’t “know for sure.”
The author shares how her husband stopped acting like himself, she asked him to leave, only to later learn he was dying from frontotemporal dementia.
The daughter of KISS rockstar Gene Simmons' just tied the knot in two breathtaking Galia Lahav gowns
What does casual day date style look like for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, new parents of four? It's chic outerwear paired with cozy clothes underneath.
A man was killed and a woman critically injured in a "horrific" dog attack in Texas on Friday, authorities said. The owner of the dogs now faces felony charges, police said. The 81-year-old man and 74-year-old woman who were visiting friends in the area were attacked by two dogs from a neighboring property after exiting their vehicle, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Alex Drueke told The Daily Beast that the licensing boss picked up and told him she couldn't help but was "praying" for them.
“I think they taste like chicken, but a little chewier.”
Stiller said he made "no apologies" for the 2008 film "Tropic Thunder" when a Twitter user asked him to "stop apologizing for doing the movie."
Bankrupt InfoWars founder Alex Jones, who owes almost $1.5 billion to Sandy Hook families, claimed authorities want his expensive cat.
Regina engineer Scott Gullacher has been barred from practising for the time being, after a bridge he designed in rural Saskatchewan collapsed hours after it opened in 2018. The interim order comes after a discipline committee panel found Gullacher guilty of three counts of professional misconduct in a written decision last month, the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan (APEGS) said in a news release Friday. Those counts are related to two formal complaints, t
Gucci + sheer = Dakota's favorite fashion pairing.
Vladimir Putin will eventually be killed by a member of his inner circle, Volodymyr Zelensky believes. As Russia is subject to increasingly tough economic sanctions, Putin's regime will become ever more fragile and provoke his rivals to get rid of him, he told the journalist Dmytro Komarov in a documentary. "There will certainly be a moment when the fragility of Putin’s regime is felt in Russia," he said.
Prisoners have begun arriving at El Salvador's new Terrorism Confinement Centre, thought to be the largest megaprison in the Americas, in the latest step in a controversial crackdown on crime that has caused the prison population to soar.
Salma Hayek shares daughter Valentina, 15, with husband Françoi-Henri Pinault, who is also a father three children from previous relationships, including 22-year-old Mathilde