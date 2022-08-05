Police: Man caught on camera scribbling racist graffiti on church
For the second time in less than a month, racist graffiti was scribbled on the Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. Anne Arundel County police said officers are investigating the graffiti as a hate crime. Church officials discovered the vandalism around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in an area where food is widely distributed to people in need and often where the emotional and spiritual needs of the community are met. This marks the second time someone targeted this house of worship. Last month, a message included a racial slur and jail. Apostle Antonio Palmer strongly condemned it.