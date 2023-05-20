Police: man attacked, robbed by people in passing vehicle in downtown Manchester
Incident similar to one earlier this month on Calef Road
Incident similar to one earlier this month on Calef Road
After the show, Candi Davis recounted Winfrey kicked off her heels, sat on the edge of the stage, and had a heart-to-heart with audience members.
Ohio mother Judy Malinowski miraculously survived for almost two years after her boyfriend doused her in gasoline and set her alight. Suffering unimaginable pain, she used that time to fight for other victims and record testimony in her own murder trial that sent her attacker to prison for life, writes Sheila Flynn
Actress and Sports Illustrated cover star Megan Fox stole the show at the magazine's issue launch party in a plunging, sheer mesh dress and we are obsessed.
Dharmesh Patel was charged with three counts of attempted murder after his wife told authorities he purposefully drove the car off a 250-foot cliff.
Shanahan said contract negotiations broke down after believing both parties had the framework for an extension in place.
"CNN, y’all trippin’ now," said Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) after anchor Erin Burnett asked if he had "regrets" over heckling the Republican.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Friends of the British royal family have mocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s account of a “near catastrophic” car chase in New York, after photographs, videos and other participants’ accounts gave a very different—and much less perilous—impression of the evening’s events, with one friend of Princ
A close contact of the disgraced duke has said that the 30-room mansion is solely in his name, meaning ‘no one can take that away from him’
The alleged car chase involving the royal couple is said to have lasted over two hours through the streets of New York
Will the Maple Leafs hire internally or look for a fresh voice?
Miley Cyrus graced the cover of British Vogue's June 2023 issue in two bodysuit looks, one featuring very high cut legs and the other more cut-outs than fabric.
The singer left little to the imagination in her netted dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars party
At 20 years old, Montrealer Gisèle-Rose Wagner may give up on her dream of becoming a nurse after wasting thousands of dollars and countless hours on a test she has been unable to pass. Four times she's tried — and failed. "I feel kind of hopeless because I have done it so many times," said Wagner. "Usually you have three shots, but sometimes you can annul an exam for different reasons." That's what Wagner did — annulling one failed attempt, hoping adjustments to the controversial exam in March
An additional person has died in an outbreak linked to contaminated eye drops and more people are reporting they've lost their vision. The number of deaths has risen to four, according to an update issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday and first reported by ABC News. At least one of the deaths occurred in Washington state, but the CDC did not provide any information on the other victims.
The Ohio Republican's latest message backfires on Twitter.
Sen. Lyudmila Narusova's growing public aspersions about the war signal a growing discontent among Russian leaders and mounting chaos in the Kremlin.
The former TV host, who denies her 2022 election defeat for Arizona governor, didn't hold back with her praise of the former president.
Reese and Dunne are the first college athletes to be featured in the coveted issue
Political opponents such as former President Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized DeSantis over the outcome.
Cannes has been accused of refusing entry to a critic of a controversial film included at the festival.