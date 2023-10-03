Police: Man arrested after woman found dead near bus terminal in downtown Cincinnati
Police: Man arrested after woman found dead near bus terminal in downtown Cincinnati
Police: Man arrested after woman found dead near bus terminal in downtown Cincinnati
After being charged with raping a child and pleading not guilty, Alissa McCommon allegedly reached out to a minor and said he'd "regret" going to authorities, say police
The Florida college student was on a hiking trip with his girlfriend when he was killed, prosecutors say.
MOREAU, N.Y. (AP) — A 9-year-old girl who vanished during a family camping trip in upstate New York was “safe and in good health” Monday after a massive two-day search ended with her rescue and the arrest of a person suspected in her abduction, police said. Charlotte Sena disappeared while riding her bike early Saturday evening at Moreau Lake State Park, a heavily wooded area some 35 miles (60 kilometers) north of Albany. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday night during a news conference that investig
The teenager was unconscious when she was sexually assaulted by another teen, deputies said.
Jessica Weaver’s arrest comes after she filed a lawsuit against the city of El Paso over the death of three-year-old Anthony Leo Malave
Fox NewsDespite Donald Trump’s courthouse complaint Monday that his bank fraud trial in New York is being decided by a judge rather than a jury, it was the former president’s own lawyers who agreed to such an arrangement, Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov pointed out on The Five.Trump, who voluntarily attended Monday’s proceedings, griped to the press afterwards that it is “very unfair that I don’t have a jury.” Judge Arthur Engoron ruled last week that Trump, his top executives, and his heirs wer
A High Court judge has ruled a murdering pig farmer’s ex-wife should win the bulk of their £1 million fortune in their divorce after she became a “social pariah”.
A Winnipeg Sikh youth organization says it's concerned about the possibility of gang activity in the city after the fatal shooting of a man who police in India allege was a notorious criminal there.Sukhdool Singh Gill, 39, was found dead by police in a duplex on Hazelton Drive, in northwest Winnipeg, on the morning of Sept. 20.His death came just two days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there are credible allegations linking India to the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistan ac
A 19-year-old man with a learner's licence was caught driving 199 km/h in an 80 km/h zone in North Vancouver, B.C., on Friday. RCMP say the driver was stopped at the Upper Levels Highway section of Highway 1, near Lonsdale Avenue, around 9 p.m. PT Friday.Mounties said the driver was racing with another vehicle on the highway when he was pulled over. Officers were unable to stop the second vehicle, according to North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak."We're hoping that young people get the mess
Gary Meikle, 43, stabbed Charles Wilson at least 54 times with a knife, struck him repeatedly with an axe and "mutilated his private parts" before setting fire to the victim's home, a court heard. Meikle was handed a life sentence after pleading guilty to murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice. Mr Wilson, 40, was found with serious injuries and pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to a blaze within his flat in Renton's Tontine Park, West Dunbartonshire, on Saturday 25 March.
Keelan Tuke, Josh Dobb, Keigan Launder and Riley Duncombe reached speeds of up to 98mph before killing 20-year-old Denii Reynolds.
Warning: this story contains distressing details and images.Edward Soonias says he doesn't remember the car chase, the sirens or Saskatoon police officers chasing him on foot across the park in the city's Meadowgreen neighbourhood.The 23-year-old does remember sitting slumped against a fence between two garages in an alley in the dark, "thinking what I did was dumb."He also remembers the police dog."I just remember looking up and there's the dog, right there. Right when we looked at each other,
The youngster was 12 when he ran over Marcia Grant, 60, in her own car before saying ‘looks like I got my first kill’.
Brandon Wineinger is facing charges in connection with the disappearance of Aimee Lafakis, 48, in Brookhaven
“We know who you are, we have witnesses who can put you here,” police said.
Pictures showed two men laughing at a photo of Bradley Lowery who died of cancer aged six in 2017.
Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, may get a legal boost from an unlikely source - the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court - when he contests his indictment on firearms-related charges, thanks to the reasoning expressed by the justices in their most recent expansion of gun rights. Hunter Biden, 53, is expected to plead not guilty on Tuesday in Delaware to unlawfully possessing a gun as an illegal drug user and lying about his drug use on a background check form when he bought a Colt Cobra revolver in 2018. The Supreme Court's June 2022 ruling in a case called New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen set a new standard to apply in judging the legality of gun restrictions imposed by governments - declaring that they must be consistent with the U.S. "historical tradition of firearm regulation."
“Legally, it’s irrelevant,” Andrew Weissmann said of the argument presented by Trump and his attorneys.
The incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. in the Navy Yard neighborhood, PEOPLE has confirmed
Calgary police are continuing to investigate two shootings over the weekend that are now believed to be connected. In a statement on Monday, police said its Organized Crime and Offender Management (OCOM) unit is continuing to look for a suspect they believe committed two separate, targeted shootings that left one person seriously injured. At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Sept. 30, police received reports of gunshots being exchanged between two vehicles on westbound Glenmore Trail near 37th Street S