Police: Man arrested for attempting to kidnap 14-year-old girl in Merced
A 30-year-old man is facing kidnapping charges after trying to take a 14-year-old girl in Merced, authorities said. It happened on Saturday around 7:26 p.m. near a laundry mat in the 1100 block of West Olive Drive, the Merced Police Department said. Paul Rodriguez was arrested after grabbing a teen's arm and dragging her between two cars, according to police. The teen's father and another man heard her cries for help and confronted the man.