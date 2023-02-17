Police locate driver in pedestrian involved crash in Sharonville

Storyful

High winds and dust obstructed visibility in the Oklahoma Panhandle on Tuesday, February 14, causing a multi-vehicle pileup on the interstate near Goodwell, the state highway patrol said.Five commercial vehicles and five other vehicles were involved in a crash, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.The Texas County Sheriff’s Department shared video from the crash site, showing a number of tractor trailers, emergency response units, and other vehicles on the road as dust whips by.Wind gusts as high as 80mph were reported across the Oklahoma Panhandle and north Texas on Tuesday.Local media reported that the collision on Highway 54 happened around 11:30 am local time, about a mile west of Goodwell.A Peterbilt tractor trailer driving southwest on the highway drove into blowing sand, soil, and dirt, the report said, and was unable to avoid vehicles already stopped on the road from a previous collision.The driver of the Peterbilt was hospitalized but stable, the news outlet said. Credit: Texas County Sheriff’s Department via Storyful