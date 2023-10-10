Police Launch Investigation Into Protestor Behaviour at Pro-Palestine Rally in Sydney

Police in New South Wales have launched an investigation into protestor behaviour at a pro-Palestine rally, where flares were set off, on October 9.

The rally was organized by Palestine Action Group Sydney, where hundreds marched towards the Sydney Opera House ahead of it being it up in blue and white in a symbol of support for Israel.

Protestors showed their support for Palestinians, after at least 687 people were killed in the Gaza Strip and thousands injured by Monday evening, according to local officials, in retaliation attacks following a major Hamas assault in southern Israel on October 7.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, as of Monday, more than 900 Israelis were killed, and more than 2,600 were injured.

New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Tony Cooke said he was disappointed that flares were used at the protest, and police would use CCTV to identify those responsible.

“We will certainly be attempting to identify people who committed offences and we will take appropriate actions to put them before the courts,” he said.

A man holding an Israeli flag was arrested at the rally in Sydney’s Town Hall, a decision Cooke said, was made for his own safety.

“He was arrested to prevent a breach of the peace for his safety. He was removed and then released.”

“This is New South Wales. We do not expect people to bring conflict from other places to the streets of Sydney…violence will not be tolerated and we were able to manage that,” Cooke said. Credit: New South Wales Police via Storyful