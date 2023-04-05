Police in Lancaster County look for man accused of sexual assault

CBC

RCMP in Prince George, a city in northern B.C. located about 500 kilometres north of Vancouver, are investigating their fourth homicide in less than two months. Investigators believe all four deaths are "related to the drug subculture in Prince George," according to RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper. She said although the violence has been directed at people involved in the drug trade, there is also a threat to public safety. "We are advising the public that those responsible for these crimes are violen