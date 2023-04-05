Police in Lancaster County look for man accused of sexual assault
A man is wanted in Lancaster County for the alleged sexual assault of a child under 16.
A man is wanted in Lancaster County for the alleged sexual assault of a child under 16.
Julia Faustyna was seeking genetic proof she was abducted British girl
Witnesses overheard Erik Tadeo Ramirez bragging on a phone call about stealing money from the Cartel del Noreste while he was at a house party.
Right-wing media is claiming that Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter worked on the Biden-Harris campaign
The schoolboy was also found guilty of seven sexual assaults.
When Gannon Stauch was reported missing from his Colorado Springs home in January 2020, his stepmother Letecia Stauch couldn’t keep her story straight about when he was last seen. Now she’s admitted to the killing - but isn’t taking responsibility as she faces trial. Andrea Blanco reports
MONTREAL — Federal prosecutors in the United States say an Indian man living in Canada was paid thousands of dollars to smuggle other Indian nationals into the U.S. through the Akwesasne Mohawk reserve. Simranjit (Shally) Singh, 40, appeared in an Albany, N.Y., court Friday to face six counts of alien smuggling for profit and three counts of conspiracy to commit alien smuggling for profit, a day after he was extradited from Canada. The case is not connected to the deaths last week of eight peopl
“(He) was spending the night at a friends house and a nightmare happened.”
‘I would have never, in a million years, when this week started, ever thought that something like this would happen’
RCMP in Prince George, a city in northern B.C. located about 500 kilometres north of Vancouver, are investigating their fourth homicide in less than two months. Investigators believe all four deaths are "related to the drug subculture in Prince George," according to RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper. She said although the violence has been directed at people involved in the drug trade, there is also a threat to public safety. "We are advising the public that those responsible for these crimes are violen
A Calgary pastor charged with hate-motivated crimes stemming from an altercation at a children's library drag event has been arrested again, the third time in the past five weeks. Derek Reimer appeared briefly before a justice of the peace on Wednesday as the Crown indicated it plans to apply to revoke his bail. Reimer was protesting near another drag storytime event when he was arrested on outstanding warrants. He now faces eight new offences, including criminal harassment, causing a disturbanc
MONTREAL — Authorities investigating the disappearance of an Akwesasne, Que., man whose boat was found near the bodies of eight migrants pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week confirmed Tuesday he is connected to the case. In a statement, Akwesasne Mohawk police said Casey Oakes, 30, is linked to the tragic discovery, but they didn't provide further details. "Akwesasne Mohawk police investigators now believe Casey Oakes was connected to the eight deceased victims recovered from the water o
A woman's body was found in 1980, decaying on a Lake Erie beach. With the help of DNA testing, police identified her as Patricia Eleanor Greenwood.
MONTREAL — A former doctor has been charged with manslaughter after an 84-year-old man died following a 2019 surgery, police in Laval, Que., said Tuesday. Isabelle Désormeau was arrested March 30 and released under conditions and a promise to appear for her arraignment on April 21, the police service north of Montreal said. Désormeau, police said, was the anesthetist at the time of the surgery, and according to records, has not practised for several years. Police said Désormeau, 52, faces one co
Ontario Provincial Police have charged another woman in connection with the abduction Elnaz Hajtamiri, who has been missing for nearly 16 months. In a news release, police said 35-year-old Etobicoke resident Dominique Ewan was arrested Tuesday and charged with kidnapping, fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime. She was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in Collingwood, Ont., on May 16, police said Wednesday. Police have said Hajtamiri was forcibl
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is threatening legal action against the CBC if the corporation doesn't retract and apologize for recent reporting about the premier and COVID-19-related criminal cases related to last year's Coutts, Alta., blockade. In a letter addressed to CBC editor-in-chief Brodie Fenlon and verified by CBC News, lawyer Munaf Mohamed, writing on Smith's behalf, demands the corporation retract its reporting and publish an apology online and in news broadcasts "informing readers t
A teenager suspected of uploading videos on social media showing the rape of a nine-year-old girl was recorded as "low risk" by police despite living with younger siblings, a report has found.
(Bloomberg) -- Vietnamese authorities seek to charge 54 individuals following a yearlong investigation into alleged bribes tied to repatriation flights during the pandemic that led to dismissals of high-level government officials. Most Read from BloombergWarner Bros. Nears Deal for Harry Potter Online TV SeriesUBS Chairman’s Top-Secret Prep Paid Off in Credit Suisse MomentWall Street Shuns Risk as Recession Talk Ramps Up: Markets WrapTop Tax Mistakes to Avoid If You Make More Than $100,000The Fi
Police earlier said the Nashville shooter had ‘acted totally alone’
WARNING: This article contains details of child sexual abuse. A 15-year-old girl whose body was discovered concealed in a forested area was murdered by a 37-year-old man from her remote northern community, a judge ruled Tuesday. Court of King's Bench Justice Wayne Renke found Jason Alec Tallcree guilty of first-degree murder in the 2020 death of Roderica Ribbonleg. Tallcree was also convicted of sexual interference and offering an indignity to a dead body. In a lengthy decision delivered in a Pe
Judge Eric Davis opened Wednesday's hearing with a clear signal to attorneys that the Capitol riot should be "stayed away from"