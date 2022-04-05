Police Join Celebrations After Kansas Jayhawks' Comeback Win

Police joined the jubilant crowds in Lawrence on April 4 after the Kansas Jayhawks overcame a 15-point halftime deficit to beat North Carolina 72-69 and win their fourth men’s national basketball championship.

The Jayhawks overcame the largest halftime deficit ever for a national champion.

The Lawrence Police Department posted footage of Jayhawks fans cheering through the streets and high-fiving an officer during celebrations. Credit: Lawrence Kansas Police Department via Storyful