Police involved in deadly shooting near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road in Phoenix

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Jacob Lucchini waited a long time for his first NHL goal, but not even he could have imagined Sunday's scenario. The 27-year-old lived out a childhood dream by scoring the game winner in the Ottawa Senators 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. “It’s so hard to put into words, honestly,” said Lucchini. “You just dream about it and it was so special and, obviously, the crowd with so many people. It was such an exciting game so to have a positive impact like that was really, you know, impo