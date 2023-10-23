Police Investigating After Car Filmed Driving Through Pro-Palestine Rally in Minneapolis

Police said they were investigating after a car was filmed driving through a pro-Palestine rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on October 22, according to local media.

Police received several reports of disturbances at the demonstration on Sunday afternoon, media citing local authorities reported.

No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made.

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters took to the streets, calling for an end to the conflict in Gaza.

Footage posted to Instagram by user SunDusMunAssar shows people lying on the road before reports of the confrontation, holding flags and signs which say “Free Palestine.” Credit: SunDusMunAssar via Storyful