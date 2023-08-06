Police investigating after assault at Arizona Mills Mall

Reuters

The judge in former U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming trial over his handling of classified documents made two errors in a June trial, including one that potentially violated the defendant's constitutional rights and could have invalidated the proceedings, according to legal experts and a court transcript. Florida-based U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon closed jury selection for the trial of an Alabama man - accused by federal prosecutors of running a website with images of child sex abuse - to the defendant's family and the general public, pointing to a lack of space in the courtroom, a trial transcript viewed by Reuters showed. A defendant's right to a public trial is protected by the U.S. Constitution's Sixth Amendment, though judges have discretion in certain circumstances to close courtrooms.