Police investigating after 9-year-old girl says stranger asked her to get into his vehicle in Concord

Associated Press

The reachable par-4 16th at Marco Simone was designed to decide the Ryder Cup, and that’s exactly what happened. Rickie Fowler dumped his tee shot into the pond on the right and then Tommy Fleetwood stepped up and drove the green on the 277-yard hole, stopping his ball 23 feet from the cup. As he walked down to the amphitheater-like green, Fleetwood was serenaded with “Tommy, Tommy” chants by the massive crowd both lining the fairway and filling a three-story hospitality structure.