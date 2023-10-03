Police investigating after 9-year-old girl says stranger asked her to get into his vehicle in Concord
Officers said the incident happened Thursday afternoon when the girl was riding her bike on Fisherville Road near the Cumberland Farms.
Officers said the incident happened Thursday afternoon when the girl was riding her bike on Fisherville Road near the Cumberland Farms.
Xander Schauffele risked being thrown off the USA Ryder Cup team for refusing to sign a participation contract which would have allowed fly-on-the-wall Netflix docu-series Full Swing access to the Team USA locker room.
It was, as Zach Johnson said, a spirited fightback given where his team had been at Saturday lunchtime.
We look at the key questions surrounding the 44th contest.
Taylor Swift arrived at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday night to see her rumored boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, play the New York Jets. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Levy, Olivia DeJonge and several other celebrities joined the singer-songwriter at the game. Much …
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh apologized to his teammates and coaches on Sunday for his strong comments about the team’s commitment to winning after the Mariners were eliminated from postseason contention. Raleigh spoke for about 90 seconds and did not take questions, a day after Seattle lost to Texas and was eliminated from postseason contention. “Obviously yesterday was a really emotional day for everybody. I just want to apologize to my teammates, my coaches, fans. It wasn’t a ti
Angel Pacheco wore his heart on his sleeve after a hard-fought loss at Dana White's Contender Series – and that resonated with the UFC boss.
The Raptors are not only in no man’s land, they are anxiously waiting for the next shoe to drop.
The couple attended Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium with Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner and others
Bears coach Matt Eberflus says WR Chase Claypool won't "be in the building" as Chicago prepares to face the Commanders on Thursday Night Football.
The reachable par-4 16th at Marco Simone was designed to decide the Ryder Cup, and that’s exactly what happened. Rickie Fowler dumped his tee shot into the pond on the right and then Tommy Fleetwood stepped up and drove the green on the 277-yard hole, stopping his ball 23 feet from the cup. As he walked down to the amphitheater-like green, Fleetwood was serenaded with “Tommy, Tommy” chants by the massive crowd both lining the fairway and filling a three-story hospitality structure.
On FOX’s postgame show “The OT’ Terry Bradshaw joked that JJ Watt just received an honor that Jimmy Johnson has yet to receive from the Dallas Cowboys.
Even after a resounding victory over the red-hot Dolphins, the Bills couldn't get their minds off a serious injury to Tre'Davious White.
Stewart-Haas Racing said Monday it will not appeal Kevin Harvick's disqualification at Talladega despite claims from the crew chief that cheating did not cause their loose windshield. Harvick became the first driver disqualified at Talladega Superspeedway since 1972. Harvick lost to Ryan Blaney at Talladega on Sunday in a drag race to the finish line.
"No 'seemingly ranch' available at the Linc," Donna Kelce said while watching her older son Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles game
PHOENIX (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson and the hard-hitting Atlanta Braves have earned a couple days of rest and relaxation after Major League Baseball's long 162-game regular season. So have Jose Altuve, Justin Verlander and the defending World Series champion Houston Astros — who won the AL West on the season's final day — along with the Los Angeles Dodgers and feel-good story Baltimore Orioles. As for the other eight teams that qualified for Major League Baseball's 12-team October showca
BOSTON (AP) — Tim Wakefield, the knuckleballing workhorse of the Red Sox pitching staff who bounced back after giving up a season-ending home run to the Yankees in the 2003 playoffs to help Boston win its curse-busting World Series title the following year, has died. He was 57. The Red Sox announced his death in a statement Sunday. Wakefield had brain cancer, according to ex-teammate Curt Schilling, who outed the illness on a podcast last week — drawing an outpouring of support for Wakefield. Th
It's easy to react quickly to highs and lows from the college football weekend. Here are five of the biggest overreactions from Week 5.
When recalling the 2005 Champions League semi-final, Jose Mourinho likes to observe the night he ‘lost 0-0’ after Luis García’s ‘ghost goal’ was controversially awarded.
Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, coming off season-ending injuries, are not worried about the NBA's new player participation rules.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Bucks signing Cam Payne to a one-year deal.