Police Investigate Theft of 7-Meter Swimming Pool in Victoria

Police in the Australian state of Victoria said they were investigating after a seven-meter swimming pool was stolen from a construction site on October 20.

Victoria Police said the suspects entered the construction site on Moncrieff Crescent in the Wandana Heights suburb sometime between 10.30-11 pm and used a truck to load the pool, worth $14,000.

Footage released by Victoria Police shows a crane lift truck with the pool on its tray. Credit: Victoria Police via Storyful