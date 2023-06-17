Police Investigate Suspicious Package at LAX

Part of Terminal 1 at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) was evacuated as police investigated a suspicious package on June 16, CBS Los Angeles reported.

At 10:23 pm, the airport said traffic in the terminal was being diverted due to police activity.

Shortly after 11 pm, the airport said police activity concluded and traffic would return to normal.

Footage posted by Cami Jacqueline shows police vehicles. She said she filmed the video from her window seat on an airplane.

"We cannot exit our airplane until further notice," she tweeted.