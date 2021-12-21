Police Investigate Reports of Shooting at San Jose Mall

Police responded to reports of a shooting at Oakridge Mall in San Jose, California, on the evening of Monday, December 20.

San Jose Police said at least one person was shot, however, they later clarified that the information shared was unsubstantiated and that officers were still searching for a victim and a suspect.

Police confirmed that there was no active shooter but that it would take several hours to clear the mall. This is a developing story.

Footage filmed by Robert Payne shows emergency vehicles swarming the mall’s parking lot. Credit: Robert Payne via Storyful