Update: Police investigate fatal shooting in northeast Albuquerque

Sky News

The mother of murdered nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel is backing voices pushing for a change in the law that would force criminals to attend their sentencing. It comes after Thomas Cashman, 34, refused to appear in the dock when he was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on Monday after a jury found him guilty of murdering the schoolgirl in her home in Liverpool in August last year. Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, Cheryl Korbel said she would "support a law that would force criminals to show up for sentencing."