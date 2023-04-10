Update: Police investigate fatal shooting in northeast Albuquerque
Update: Police investigate fatal shooting in northeast Albuquerque
Update: Police investigate fatal shooting in northeast Albuquerque
Vehicle spotted being driven erratically in Woodland, California
The moment police entered The White Hart Inn pub and seized dolls after a hate crime complaint.Source: SWNS
Trump singling out Judge Juan Merchan's wife and daughter, who have nothing to do with his criminal case, was "not something personal," James Trusty claimed.
The lead detective, the sheriff, the DA and the prosecutor share their inside thoughts on the investigation and prosecution.
A 12-year-old boy accused of murdering a “warm and loving” 60-year-old was smiling when he appeared in court on Saturday.
Relatives said Abdul Latif kept quiet about his terminal diagnosis until 48 hours before he died because he didn’t want to 'divert attention' from Fawziyah Javed's case.
Two men, apparently Mexican tourists, were killed Friday and a woman was wounded in shooting not far from the beach in Mexico's once-glamorous resort of Acapulco. A witness said the victims had arrived in Acapulco the day before for the Easter week vacation. Acapulco has been plagued by drug cartel violence since 2006, but in the first months of 2023 the violence has become worse.
Nicola Sturgeon said she would “get on with life and my job” after her husband was arrested before being released without charge in connection with an investigation into the SNP’s finances.
The man, identified as "Gu," used a flashlight to panic the chickens, which caused them to die in a crush, Chinese state media reported.
EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has delivered a new version of why she engaged in a controversial phone call with a Calgary street pastor in which they discussed his upcoming criminal case related to COVID-19 public health measures. Smith told her weekly phone-in radio show Saturday that she took the call from Art Pawlowski because she thought it was going to be in the context of his role as the leader of another political party. She said when the discussion veered into Pawlowski’s cou
The victim was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. He is in critical but stable condition.
Trump was indicted on 34 felony counts by the Manhattan DA's office. Legal experts say Trump's team could raise a number of possible defenses. Donald Trump became the first US president to face criminal charges this week after being indicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection to a $130,000 hush-money payment to the adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Police are working "intensely" to find those responsible for the murder of a prominent South African journalist who was killed during a burglary at his home in Johannesburg.
Police announced on Saturday that Shawn Alexander Goods-Martin, 18, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon
Ana Rodriguez, the mother of 10-year-old shooting victim Maite Rodriguez, who was killed along with 18 other kids and two teachers in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, was forcibly removed for protesting against gun violence.Source: Texas Department of Public Safety
Baltimore Archbishop said the "shocking" report was a reminder of the "tremendous harm" caused to children by "some ministers of the Church."
The mother of murdered nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel is backing voices pushing for a change in the law that would force criminals to attend their sentencing. It comes after Thomas Cashman, 34, refused to appear in the dock when he was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on Monday after a jury found him guilty of murdering the schoolgirl in her home in Liverpool in August last year. Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, Cheryl Korbel said she would "support a law that would force criminals to show up for sentencing."
With a population of fewer than 1 million people, the California city has roughly a quarter of the number of homicides as similar-sized cities in the Midwest.
On Jan. 6, 2021, a Citadel cadet was photographed in a red cap holding a metal pipe at the U.S. Capitol. Seeking a second chance, the 21-year-old has renounced the riot and now works at the S.C. House of Representatives.
MARKHAM, Ont. — Police north of Toronto say a man is facing charges after allegedly yelling Islamophobic slurs and threats outside a mosque and driving his vehicle straight at a worshipper. York Regional Police say they're treating the Thursday-morning incident at the Islamic Society of Markham as a hate-motivated attack. Sgt. Clint Whitney says the man allegedly showed up at the mosque shortly before 7 a.m., right after dawn prayers. He says after the man allegedly drove at the worshipper, he l