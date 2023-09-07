Police investigate fatal shooting near UNM

CBC

Toronto police investigators have released a new photo of a man who vanished decades ago in hopes someone might recognize him.Naif Rashid, who also went by "John," went missing on Jan. 15, 1982, according to police.In a Tuesday news release, investigators say they believe Rashid went to the Gasworks Tavern, a bar he often frequented, on the night he disappeared. At the time, the Tavern was located in the Yonge Street and Dundonald Street area. Rashid was born in Israel and immigrated to Canada w