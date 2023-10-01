Police investigate after bystander shot at The Rabbit Hole bar
Police investigate after bystander shot at The Rabbit Hole bar
Police investigate after bystander shot at The Rabbit Hole bar
UPDATE, SEPT. 29: A 27-year-old man has been arrested for a widely publicized fight with a 63- year-old man over movie theater seats in Pompano Beach, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. Jesse Montez Thorton II, 27, faces one count of aggravated battery with great bodily harm. “BSO detectives worked this case for months,” BSO …
GoFundMeA Michigan vigilante who amassed thousands of social media followers with his unauthorized hunts for pedophiles was shot and killed in a confrontation with two teenagers, police said.Robert Wayne Lee, 40, of Pontiac, was better known as Boopac Shakur online, where he would often pose as a 15-year-old girl to expose alleged predators.Authorities say that Lee accused one of the teens at a local restaurant of being a pedophile and punched him—leading one of the boys to pull out a knife and
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge sentenced a woman who pleaded guilty to fatally shoving an 87-year-old Broadway singing coach onto a Manhattan sidewalk to six months more in prison than the eight years that had been previously reached in a plea deal. During Friday's sentencing of Lauren Pazienza for manslaughter, Manhattan state Supreme Court Judge Felicia Mennin said she was unconvinced that the 28-year-old Long Island woman took responsibility for her actions on March 10, 2022, when she pushe
Tributes are pouring in for Dr. Tracy Pickett, a Vancouver doctor who was found dead on Thursday.Pickett, 55, went missing from her home in the Dunbar area Tuesday night, according to her family.Vancouver police launched an investigation into her disappearance on Wednesday and said they found her remains in the Southlands neighbourhood Thursday.Pickett's brother says his family is "devastated" by the news. "My sister was my hero," Iain Pickett said in a Facebook message to CBC.Pickett's death do
After driving into the Independence Township Police Department, John Hargreaves stepped into the squad room with his hands in the air victoriously.
Donald Trump during a campaign stop in South Carolina said he wanted to buy a gun. Prosecutors say he could have broken the law.
Chapman's sisters say she was married to the suspect
Police have reportedly blamed much of the violence on the Foxtrot network gang and its leader Rawa Majid, known as the "Kurdish Fox."
“We know who you are, we have witnesses who can put you here,” police said.
HALIFAX — Police say they've made arrests and issued summary offence tickets after an "unsanctioned student gathering" in Halifax. City Police issued a release this afternoon asking people to stay away from Preston, Larch and Jennings streets because of the size of the crowds. While police did not provide an estimate on the size of the crowd or say how many people have been arrested, they say officers were focusing on community safety and quality-of-life issues. They say neighbourhood disturbanc
“No words can adequately express the pain and the sorrow of this tragedy," Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb wrote in a statement posted on Facebook on Thursday
Alabama authorities say they have ruled out the woman's estranged spouse as a suspect in the "horrific" crime that claimed three lives.
Other lawyers who betray their law license have gotten considerably less time in prison than Alex Murdaugh accomplice Cory Fleming.
Attorneys for Donald Trump notified a Fulton County court Thursday that the former president will not seek to have his Georgia election interference case removed to federal court. Judge Steve Jones ruled that former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark and so-called "alternate electors" David Shafer, Cathy Latham and Shawn Still did not meet the requirements to have their cases moved from Georgia state court into federal court.
The settlement was reached on Wednesday in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles
The singer was due to go on trial for the crime next week The post Marilyn Manson Settles Lawsuit With Former Girlfriend Who Accused Him of Rape appeared first on TheWrap.
She listed herself as being on call for the trial, which had already ended, prosecutors say.
Police in Slovakia said the driver claimed the dog had suddenly jumped on to his lap.
Pictures showed two men laughing at a photo of Bradley Lowery who died of cancer aged six in 2017.
A suspect linked to multiple sex offense cases in Fairfax County, Virginia, was arrested after he was spotted on surveillance cameras lurking near a park where children were playing, authorities said. (Credit: Fairfax County Police Department)