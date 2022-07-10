Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Boca Raton
Two people are dead and one person is hospitalized in an apparent murder-suicide involving family members in Boca Raton.
Two people are dead and one person is hospitalized in an apparent murder-suicide involving family members in Boca Raton.
MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55
SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rheaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams. The Kings said in a release Thursday that Rheaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development. She will report to the Kings' director of player personnel, Nelson Emerson. Rheaume, who will be based in Michigan, will also be involved with "designated assignments with
The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan
Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.
Drew Wallace's body is sore, but his spirit is light. He's elated he was able to complete a goal he's trained hard to accomplish, running 100 miles (160 kilometres) in the Quebec Mega Trail race on July 1 in 33 hours, 3 minutes and 21 seconds. The ultra-long distance race departs from the city of Baie-Saint-Paul. Part of the trail involves climbing Mont-Saint-Anne, almost twice. It was something Wallace tried to accomplish last year but had to stop at 90 kilometres. "I was moving so slow and all
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C
Alexander Georgiev signed a three-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, completing the final step toward making him the defending Stanley Cup champions ' starting goaltender in their title defense. Georgiev's contract is worth $10.2 million and carries an annual salary cap hit of $3.4 million. He replaces Cup winner Darcy Kuemper and is expected to play in tandem with veteran backup Pavel Francouz next season. Colorado acquired Georgiev from the New York Rangers on Thursday for third-
Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi
After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with
MONTREAL — Getting out from under Petr Mrazek's albatross contract wound up costing Kyle Dubas just over a dozen spots at the NHL draft. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager traded the under-performing goaltender and the 25th pick to the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for the 38th selection. The move gives the team more salary cap flexibility to address its unsettled crease and closed the book on a free-agent signing that fell flat. Toronto inked Mrazek to a three-year, US$11.4-mil
Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o
MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p
WINNIPEG — Kicker Marc Liegghio is glad he hasn’t been the Achilles heel for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this season. The team has rolled out a 4-0 record to start the CFL season, and Liegghio has made all 10 of his field-goal attempts. He’s also pulling triple duty and has been solid in punting and kickoffs. That’s good news for the Bombers, who entered the season with a question mark in the field-goal department after using four kickers last year. Final finisher Sergio Castillo ended on a high n
Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.
MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss whether or not Montreal's controversial decision to spurn Shane Wright was the best thing for the high-level prospect.
Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.