Police identify victim in Asheville shooting

Associated Press

The sponsors are so important that Suto's mother and caddie, former figure skater Miyuki Suto, had her daughter change into a sponsor's belt before she sat for a video interview and carefully arranged her hat in her hands so the logos could be seen. Miroku Suto has extreme confidence, saying through an interpreter she wants to become “a legend.” Although Suto won consecutive titles in the 6-and-under age group at the Junior World Golf Championships in 2017-18 on a par-3 course, she hasn't done as well as she's moved up in age.