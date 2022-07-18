Police identify victim in Asheville shooting
The shooting happened around 9:30 Friday night, according to police
The shooting happened around 9:30 Friday night, according to police
Police: Couple's vehicle struck by gunfire in Ocoee, woman in serious condition
Fears over ‘meltdown Monday’ lead today’s papers as the UK braces for its first national heatwave emergency.
Nadine Dorries is calling for the change after the Government heard evidence on in-game purchases.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation into Trump is ramping up. Here a look at the Georgia state laws he could be in trouble for.
Plenty of rain will wash over portions of southern Ontario just in time for the Monday morning commute. Heat and humidity will build as the week starts.
"There are major, important questions yet to be addressed," one legal expert said. "The court still has a lot of work to do in this area."
Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T
Sue McDonagh has had ovarian cancer, two replacement hips and a heart attack. But nothing, she claims, has come close to the excruciating pain she experienced from 10 years of living with gout.
The sponsors are so important that Suto's mother and caddie, former figure skater Miyuki Suto, had her daughter change into a sponsor's belt before she sat for a video interview and carefully arranged her hat in her hands so the logos could be seen. Miroku Suto has extreme confidence, saying through an interpreter she wants to become “a legend.” Although Suto won consecutive titles in the 6-and-under age group at the Junior World Golf Championships in 2017-18 on a par-3 course, she hasn't done as well as she's moved up in age.
The report marks the first formal attempt to provide details into the Uvalde shooting as outrage has built over law enforcers' delayed response.
TORONTO — Scott Dixon joked all week that Honda Indy Toronto is his home race because Canada is part of the Commonwealth of Nations, making it as close as IndyCar gets to his native New Zealand. Dixon took full advantage of that quasi-home track advantage on Sunday, winning the Honda Indy Toronto for a fourth time. More importantly, he tied racing legend Mario Andretti for the second most wins in IndyCar history at 52. "You don't always get to win at home, you know? That's when you turn it up a
The president of B.C.'s Kamloopa Powwow Society says it's making substantive changes to the event, in collaboration with local Indigenous 2SLGBT+ organizations, after social media outcry last week over gender and blood ancestry rules. Delyla Daniels, president of the society, told CBC News the society is immediately removing language that stated powwow dancers must have at "least one-quarter Native blood," perform in full regalia, and "be in the correct gender for the category." It is also addin
Kourtney Kardashian's website Poosh details when to have a skin peel and how to depuff the face before applying makeup
"Manchin [is] intentionally sabotaging the president's agenda, what the American people want, what a majority of us in the Democratic caucus want," the Vermont senator said
Barbie stars confirm filming has wrapped and share a behind-the-scenes cast photo.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — To promote the recently signed Virginia budget and its array of tax cuts, Gov. Glenn Youngkin hosted two high-energy campaign-style celebrations, complete with bright lighting, throngs of supporters and a booming playlist that harkened back to his winning run last year. Other bill signings and news conferences in Richmond have featured a similar flair, like a carefully staged gas-tax proposal announced at a gas station where Youngkin washed windshields for drivers. And in th
The Australian shot a closing 64 to finish 20 under par at St Andrews but then sidestepped questions about the breakaway series.
Days after the Ukraine conflict erupted, Apple, BMW, McDonald's and other Western giants lined up to announce they were quitting Russia in protest.
“This is how bad I want to win. I want to compete for a championship. That’s all that matters to me at this stage. I’m willing to take less to put us in position to accomplish that,” Harden told Yahoo Sports.
Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char