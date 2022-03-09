Police identify teen killed in shooting outside of East High, 6 teens charged
The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to give their fans a nervous ride through games this season, even when winning. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar shares three reasons why fans should remain hopeful through the turbulence, including the play of Ilya Lyubushkin and Nick Robertson.
Here are the major consequences the war on Ukraine is having on football worldwide.
The CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers will find themselves in familiar territory this weekend: Nicaragua. After travelling to Polideportivo in December to complete the first of three legs of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition, the Stingers carry their 1-1 record back to the Central American country for their next window of games. These contests, part of an league that brings together 12 of the best basketball teams across seven countries in the Americas to compete for
The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed
Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.
Team Canada's quest for para hockey gold at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing starts Saturday against the United States, with a Newfoundlander leading the charge. But the nine-day event is much different from the last time it was held, with the COVID-19 pandemic throwing a wrench into the works. Families aren't making the trip to show support in person but will stick to phone calls and social media. The family of Newfoundland and Labrador's Liam Hickey will be cheering him on from home. "He k
FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie look to enter the minds of the NHL's decision-makers, debating who to trade and who to look to re-sign before the trade deadline.
Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."
Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse discusses the offensive struggles and defence against the Cavaliers. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were
It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.
A substantial skirmish broke out between the two nations that included several fights and a stick-swinging incident.
Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.
The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.
Despite a couple of challenging years, weaving between COVID-19 restrictions and reduced staffing, Alpine Yukon successfully hosted their annual Yukon Cup on Saturday. Local skiers took to the slopes and raced for a spot on the podium and a prize of baked goods. The two-day event at Mount Sima saw 120 skiers competing in Giant Slalom and Slalom, with six different categories depending on age and technique level. Matthew Jenner is the president of Alpine Yukon, the main organizers of the Yukon Cu
