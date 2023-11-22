Police identify suspect in Beavercreek Walmart shooting that left 4 seriously injured

Associated Press

Three teenage girls involved in the dragging death of a woman whose arm was severed during a carjacking in New Orleans last year pleaded guilty Monday to reduced charges and were sentenced to 20 years in prison. New Orleans news outlets report that the three were convicted of attempted manslaughter in the death of Linda Frickey, 73. Jury selection for the lone remaining suspect, who prosecutors said was behind the wheel when Frickey died, got underway after the three girls' guilty pleas were entered.