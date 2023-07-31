Police Hunt for SUV Driver Who They Allege Intentionally Hit Walmart Workers in North Carolina

Six migrant workers were hit in what appeared to be an intentional hit-and-run at a Walmart in Lincolnton, North Carolina, police said on July 30.

“The vehicle is an older model mid-size black Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) with a luggage rack. The driver was described as an older white male. The motives of the suspect are still under investigation,” police said.

All six people were transported to Atrium Health – Lincoln with various injuries. None of the injuries appear to be life threatening.

The Lincolnton Police Department released photos of the SUV believed to have been involved in the alleged incident, and have asked anyone with information to come forward. Credit: Lincolnton Police Department via Storyful

