Police Hit With Barrage of Projectiles as Violence Mars Paris March for Healthcare Workers

At least 19 police officers were reportedly injured as they were targeted with projectiles following a demonstration in Paris, France, on June 16 for healthcare workers.

This video shows a barrage of objects landing near police as the officers retreat. One officer can be seen limping away from the police line.

Police blamed violent anarchist groups for the violence, retweeting a claim by a doctor who said the troublemakers were not a part of the healthcare protest.

Healthcare workers were calling for government action on pay and hospital bed numbers, according to reports. Credit: HORS-ZONE Press/Nicolas Mercier via Storyful