Police Help Woman With Massive Snake Wrapped Around Her Leg

Police in Queensland came to the aid of a woman who had a large snake wrapped around her leg on October 6.

Footage shared by Queensland Police on October 16 shows officers from Ferny Grove attending to the incident. The woman in question remains calm about her predicament throughout.

Once disentangled, police offered to help the woman put the snake back in its pen. The woman replied: “He’s not mine, he’s wild!” Credit: Queensland Police via Storyful