Police Help Drivers Stranded by Hudson Valley Flooding

At least one person died after catastrophic flash flooding affected New York’s Orange County on Sunday, July 9, officials said.

The slow-moving storm dropped several inches of rain across the Hudson Valley and killed at least one person, a woman in her thirties, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus told The Associated Press.

Body camera footage shared by the New York State Police shows the rescues of “multiple stranded motorists” in Orange County on Sunday. The department thanked its members for their “bravery and dedication.”

New York Gov Kathy Hochul said she toured Orange County and witnessed severe damage to homes, businesses, and infrastructure. A state of emergency remained in place. Credit: New York State Police via Storyful