Police Help Deer Stuck in Massachusetts Backyard Pool

Law enforcement in Massachusetts responded to a four-legged trespasser that found itself in a private backyard pool on August 25.

Body camera footage shows an officer with the Ware Police Department arriving at the scene, where a juvenile deer can be seen floating in the swimming pool.

An officer encourages the deer to pull itself out, and eventually, with a boost from the pool skimmer, the animal is back on dry land. Credit: Ware Police Department via Storyful