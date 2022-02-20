Police Helicopter Crashes Into Water in Newport Beach, California, Killing at Least One Officer

A police helicopter crashed into the water in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday evening, February 19, police said.

Huntington Beach Police Department said their HB1 helicopter crash-landed in the Newport Beach area. They said rescue efforts were underway.

Footage by Paul Black shows emergency services on the scene. Black said he had been dining at a nearby restaurant before seeing the “helicopter spinning out of control going down into the bay”.

UPDATE: Huntington Beach Police Department later confirmed that a 14-year veteran police officer was killed in the crash, while another officer, a 16-year veteran, was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Credit: Paul Black via Storyful