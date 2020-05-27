Police Grab Man Around Throat During Hong Kong Protests

A scuffle broke out after a police officer grabbed a man around the throat during protests in Hong Kong on May 27. The source of this video, Teele Rebane, said the man was “attacked by a policeman for shouting.”

Local reports said about 240 people were arrested during the latest protests in the city, which saw police fire pepper pellets at crowds.

The protests have been sparked by a national security law proposed by Beijing and came ahead of the Hong Kong legislature’s reading of a law that would make criticism of the national anthem a criminal offence. Credit: Teele Rebane via Storyful