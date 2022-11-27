Police ‘fully prepared’ to counter next wave of Just Stop Oil protests
The Met Police has said it is “fully prepared” to prevent Just Stop Oil protesters from causing disruption ahead of Christmas.In the last couple of months, the environmental activist group has been using civil resistance and direct action as part of its campaign to stop future gas and oil projects from going ahead.The Metropolitan Police said campaigners are planning disruptive activity in London from November 28 to December 14.