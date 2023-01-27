Police: Florida woman swindled 87-year-old Holocaust survivor out of $2.8 million
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage
Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was
CALGARY — Eileen Gu's halfpipe is ready for the Winter X Games. The 19-year-old freestyle skier won her second World Cup in Calgary with Canada's Rachael Karker taking a second silver behind Gu on Saturday night. Alex Ferreira and Birk Irving of the United States finished one-two in the men's event with Calgary's Noah Bowman taking bronze. The American-born Gu hit international stardom last year claiming Olympic halfpipe and big air gold medals, and slopestyle silver, for the host Chinese team i
8,359 kilometres. That's the distance from Alex Grant's hometown of Antigonish, N.S., to Astana, Kazakhstan. That's where Grant is playing hockey this winter, his 15th year as a pro player. He plays for Barys Astana in the Kontinental Hockey League. This is his fifth season playing in the league which has 19 teams in Russia and one each in Kazakhstan, China and Belarus. "When you hear Kazakhstan you might not think of it as a hockey area but the team here has a great following," said Grant, who
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft
Canucks fans were less than enthused when they welcomed new head coach Rick Tocchet to his first game at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.
BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark earned the shutout and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. Ullmark, named a first-time All Star, made 17 saves and improved his record to 24-2-1. He had a relatively e
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden hit two 3-pointers and had a driving layup in the final four minutes against his former Brooklyn teammates and the Philadelphia 76ers stretched their winning streak to six games, outscoring the Nets 137-133 on Wednesday night. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 27 points, and Joel Embiid had 26. Harden added 23, and Philadelphia was 35 of 36 from the foul line. Seth Curry had a season-high 32 points for Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving had 30 for the Nets, who have lost five
MONTREAL — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league’s investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior team is getting "really close to the end." In a media availability at the Bell Centre before the Montreal Canadiens’ game against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, Bettman said that the investigation was "not a race" and that the goal was to "get it right." "Doing an investigation of this nature, getting access to information and people, isn't someth
Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nikola Jokic was back in Denver's starting lineup Tuesday night against New Orleans after missing the Nuggets' previous two games because of tightness in his left hamstring. The 7-foot center from Serbia is a two-time NBA MVP. He's averaging 25.1 points, 11 rebounds and 9.9 assists this season. His return comes against a Pelicans squad missing two if its top offensive players in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Pelicans coach Willie Green said before tipoff that if Jokic re
On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The experience is evident in the salt that peppers the beard of Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne. The 37-year-old journeyman has hung around the league for nearly 15 years, his days as a starter in Miami and Jacksonville long distant memories. For the past five years, Henne has been little more than a backup quarterback for Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, his job to hold clipboards and provide encouragement more so than to throw any passes. It would've been easy to grow comp
The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.
PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Okogie had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Mikal Bridges added 22 points and the short-handed Phoenix Suns won their second straight game, beating the Indiana Pacers 112-107 on Saturday night. Indiana had a chance to tie on its final possession, but Buddy Hield missed a rushed 3-pointer with two seconds left. The Pacers lost despite a triple-double from T.J. McConnell, who had 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Phoenix and its ragtag roster took an 87-83 lead into the fourth q
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin
HAMILTON — Forge FC has signed veteran Canadian defender Ashtone Morgan to a new contract. The 31-year-old fullback was a regular in Forge's backline last season when the Hamilton side dispatched Atletico Ottawa 2-0 to win the Canadian Premier League title. Morgan, a veteran of Major League Soccer with both Toronto FC and Real Salt Lake, made 27 appearances for Forge in all competitions in 2022, including 23 in league play. He had one goal and two assists. “We are very happy to have Ashtone re-s