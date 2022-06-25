Police Fire Tear Gas During Protest Outside Arizona Capitol Building

Tear gas was used to disperse protesters outside the Arizona State Capitol building in Phoenix on June 24, CNN reported, after a Supreme Court ruling overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision that legalized abortion.

Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Bart Graves, told CNN that “troopers deployed tear gas after a crowd of protesters repeatedly pounded on the glass doors of the State Senate Building.”

Video posted by Austin Irvan shows crowds demonstrating outside the Capitol building before tear a gas canister can be seen firing above the crowd. The protestors are seen dispersing as the gas spreads throughout the square.

Protests took place nationwide on Friday, in response to the 5-4 court ruling. Credit: Austin Irvan via Storyful