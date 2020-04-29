Police Escort Gaggle of Geese to Safety Off Highway in Oregon

A gaggle of geese received a police escort on Highway 26 in Oregon, with the Beaverton Police Department ushering the animals to safety.

In a series of three videos uploaded by the Beaverton Police, the police reported that the gaggle, two adults and five goslings walking aside the road, had caused a minor traffic delay on the highway.

Two police cars herded the geese along the side of the road, shielding them from passing vehicles. The department posted that after “a mile walk, countless close calls with passing cars and a forty foot descent down a hill covered with blackberries” the geese safely arrived at a pond. Credit: Beaverton Police Department via Storyful