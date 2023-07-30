Police describe finding 5-year-old safe after endangered missing advisory
A prior call to the police had come in from the same residence.
SURREY, B.C. — Mounties in British Columbia said Saturday night they are relieved that the two children who were subjects of an Amber Alert issued about 10 days ago have been located safely. Surrey RCMP say the children were located safe Saturday evening and are being reunited with their family after they were allegedly abducted by their mother earlier this month. "We recognize that many have been following this investigation closely since the Amber Alert was issued," police spokeswoman Cpl. Van
The lawsuit says that the four officers "acted with no urgency whatsoever" as Mika Wheeler Clabo, 30, drowned in the Tennessee River.
Detectives from Glendale executed a search warrant Wednesday and detained a man who has since been released, in Havre, Montana.
Defence claims the grand jury that indicted Kohberger in May was ‘misled as to the standard of proof’
“Kathy Smith was 22 years old, almost 23, at the time of her murder,” police said.
A man has been arrested for impaired driving after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Scarborough Friday night, Toronto police say.Officers were called to the area of Warden Avenue and Continental Place at around 10:30 p.m. for report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.A man driving a white BMW was travelling south on Warden when he allegedly struck a man crossing the street, police say.When emergency crews arrived, a 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say a 32-ye
Two other kids were also pushed into the water, police said.
Cleveland police are investigating one of its officers seen on surveillance video walking into a bar and away from the mass shooting in the Warehouse District earlier this month.
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado police officer who put a handcuffed woman in a parked police vehicle that was hit by a freight train was found guilty of reckless endangerment and assault but was acquitted of a third charge of criminal attempt to commit manslaughter during a trial Friday. Jordan Steinke was the first of two officers to go to trial over the Sept. 16, 2022, crash that left Yareni Rios-Gonzalez seriously injured. Steinke testified that she did not know that the patrol car of another office
The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey said Maria Macburnie took a relative's identity and used her medical license to pose as a doctor.
Other St. John parents don’t see this decision as a pastor and principal standing up for orthodoxy, but for their own convenience. From Melinda Henneberger:
She has stood up to the Taliban, exposed wrongdoing by Saddam Hussein and has even taken on Margaret Thatcher.
A judge scheduled a hearing on former President Donald Trump's motion to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. The motion also seeks to quash the special purpose grand jury report that gathered much of the evidence in the case. The hearing comes as charges in the case could be imminent -- Willis previously said in a letter that she would be announcing her charging decisions by Sept. 1.
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man whose 2-year-old daughter died after going days without food while he was passed out drunk has been sentenced to nearly 57 years in prison. The sentence ordered Friday was the maximum that could be imposed after Jeffrey Exon was convicted in April of charges that included aggravated child endangerment and first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported. Exon, a 47-year-old who goes by the name of James, called 911 on Jan. 5.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is marching in the P.E.I. Pride parade Saturday in downtown Charlottetown, while Pride P.E.I. asking provincial politicians to leave their party's branded materials at home.The 25th annual parade began at noon at the provincial government buildings on Terry Fox Drive. It continues down Euston Street to Great George, Grafton and Rochford before ending on Kent Street.The announcement by the PMO of Trudeau's participation comes months after parade organizers said it no
CALGARY — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province won't pull funding from the Calgary Stampede after the partial settlement of a class-action lawsuit over the sexual abuse of young boys in its performance school. "(It's) the premier festival in Alberta and we just had a very glorious and exciting and successful 10 days," Smith said at a press conference in Calgary after announcing funding to fight human trafficking. Smith says she will be checking with the Stampede's Young Canadians Sch
RICHMOND, B.C. — The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Richmond, B.C., this week as Ravinder Samra. They say the investigation is in its early stages, but they are releasing the 36-year-old's name in the hope that the public can help build a timeline of his activities leading up to his death. IHIT spokeswoman Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi says Samra was known to police, and investigators believe he was killed in a targeted shooting associated with the pro
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump asked a federal appeals court Friday to reverse a federal judge’s decision to keep his hush-money criminal case in a New York state court that the former president claims is “very unfair” to him. Trump’s lawyers filed a notice of appeal with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan after U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein last week rejected his bid to move the case to federal court, where his lawyers were primed to argue he was immune from prosecution
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday signed a law moving the official Christmas Day holiday to Dec. 25 from Jan. 7, the day when the Russian Orthodox Church observes it. The explanatory note attached to the law said its goal is to “abandon the Russian heritage,” including that of “imposing the celebration of Christmas” on Jan. 7. It cited Ukrainians' “relentless, successful struggle for their identity” and “the desire of all Ukrainians to live their lives with their own traditions, holidays,” fueled by Russia's 17-month-old aggression against the country.