Police Descend on Westgate Mall in Glendale Following Shootings

At least three people were shot and one suspect arrested following a shooting at Westgate Entertainment Center in Glendale, Arizona, on May 20.

Glendale Police told local media that one of the injured was in a critical condition following the incident.

Video circulating on social media showed a man identifying himself as the “shooter of Westgate 2020”, alongside footage showing weapons and a shooting occurring.

This video shows police outside the mall at sunset, while a helicopter can be heard overhead. Credit: AzKELLYcom via Storyful