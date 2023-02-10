Police: Des Moines man secretly recorded his ex-wife for over a year
Police: Des Moines man secretly recorded his ex-wife for over a year
Police: Des Moines man secretly recorded his ex-wife for over a year
Laval officials named the man behind the wheel as Pierre Ny St-Amand
FacebookAlex Murdaugh allegedly wanted his wife and son to come to their hunting estate the night they were brutally murdered—a request that a “disappointed” Maggie reluctantly complied with, the family housekeeper testified on Friday.“Maggie told me she had to go to a doctor’s appointment, and she said...in the text she said ‘Alex wants me to come home,’” Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson, who worked for the Murdaugh family for years, testified in Colleton County court. “She kind of sounded like she di
CCTV footage shows the moment police sergeant Jennifer Edwards and PC Declan Jones pinned a cyclist against a car in a lockdown stop and search in Birmingham.
Two people are facing a host of weapons-related charges after a cache of guns and explosives was found in a Markham apartment building Wednesday — a discovery made after a bullet tore through three separate apartments in the building. According to a York Regional Police news release, residents in an apartment building in the area of Elgin Mills Road East and Woodbine Avenue first called police around 10:50 a.m. when they heard a loud bang. Responding officers discovered a gun had been fired on t
HALIFAX — Federal lawyers say it was lawful and reasonable to charge the spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting for supplying him with ammunition. Lawyer Patricia MacPhee made the argument in a written statement of defence before the Nova Scotia Supreme Court. She rejects the accusation by Lisa Banfield that the RCMP conspired to stage a malicious prosecution against her. Banfield alleges she was charged in December 2020 because the RCMP wanted to deflect attention from
Dozens of vehicles stolen from in and around the Greater Toronto Area were tracked down thousands of kilometres away in shipping containers on the island-nation of Malta in the Mediterranean Sea, police say. York Regional Police say their cargo theft unit, together with the Canada Border Services Agency and Maltese authorities, tracked down 64 vehicles valued at $3.5 million dollars, that were ready to be sold illegally. The vehicles have since been recovered and returned to Canada, they said in
A California doctor accused of deliberately driving his family off a cliff in their Tesla has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges. Dharmesh Patel, of Pasadena, faces three counts of attempted murder after allegedly driving his wife and two children off Devil’s Slide cliff in northern California in January. “He is charged with three counts of pre-meditated and deliberate attempted murder,” said San Mateo County Chief Deputy District Attorney Sean Gallagher.
Four schools in eastern Saskatchewan were in hold-and-secure situations Friday after a man was fatally shot during a break-in at a nearby home early in the morning. Esterhazy and Broadview RCMP were called shortly after 4 a.m. CST about a break-and-enter and a suspicious death at a home near Round Lake, about 20 kilometres south of Stockholm, Sask., and Esterhazy, Sask., police say. Mounties found a man who lived in the house dead at the scene. Police consider the death suspicious, and investiga
The Murdaugh family’s behaviour in court is just the latest in a growing list of sagas disrupting the high-profile trial – including a bomb threat and a controversial GoFundMe
"You participated in a national embarrassment," the judge told Kevin Seefried, who carried a Confederate flag at the Capitol on January 6.
The woman and her 10-year-old son were found strangled in their apartment in 1984.
The Vancouver Police Department says it has notified B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office after a fatal police-involved shooting on the Granville Bridge Thursday evening. In a statement, the VPD said officers responded at 6:45 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a person acting erratically. "When officers arrived there was an altercation that resulted in the man being shot and killed by police," reads the statement. VPD Sgt. Steve Addison spoke to reporters later Thursday night. "There's still
Video of man ploughing car through McDonald's shopfront in domestic violence attack released
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she has spoken directly with people charged with pandemic-related offences, including Artur Pawlowski, but adds she simply explained to the street preacher that her office was unable to grant him amnesty. Smith was speaking Thursday afternoon at a news conference on federal funding for provincial health care. Pawlowski faces two counts of criminal mischief and a charge under Alberta's Critical Infrastructure Defence Act related to the Coutts border blockade a
Data offers jurors a timeline for Mr Murdaugh’s movements on the night of 7 June 2021 when his wife Maggie and son Paul were shot dead
INNISFIL, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog says the gunman who killed two South Simcoe Police officers before turning the rifle on himself was wearing a ballistic vest and waiting to ambush police when they arrived at his home in Innisfil. The Special Investigations Unit has closed its investigation into the October shooting, clearing a third officer who shot the man of any criminal wrongdoing. The SIU says the three officers responded on Oct. 11 after a woman called police asking them to remove
When Alvin Bragg became Manhattan's first Black district attorney last year, one of his first big decisions was to tap the brakes on an investigation that had been speeding toward a likely criminal case against former President Donald Trump. Exasperated liberals dreaming of Trump in handcuffs threw up their hands. Conservatives gloated that the Democrat's hesitation to bring a charge was proof Trump had been investigated for political reasons.
On a September day in 2020, New York City Police Officer Baimadajie Angwang kissed his toddler goodbye and was about to drive to work when he was surrounded by rifle-toting FBI agents. Angwang, a former U.S. Marine, spent six months in a federal detention center before he was freed on bail while awaiting trial on charges that he fed information about New York’s Tibetan community to officials at the Chinese consulate in New York. Now Angwang says he wants to be reinstated to the police force, which suspended him with pay while the case was pending.
Few of us truly know what goes on in other people’s marriages, and particularly not those that seem perfect to the outside world.
George Santos got out of puppy-related criminal theft charge by claiming to be an SEC agent, ex-friend says