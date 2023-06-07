Police department pledges changes after officer indicted on charges, including reckless homicide

During a more than two-hour-long meeting in Ripley's small town hall meeting room packed with residents, police chief Corey Herren laid out all of the facts as he knew them in regard to former Ripley police officer Caleb Savage's indictment on charges of reckless homicide and failure to provide aid. The charges stem from Savage's pursuit of Ryan Mitchell on March 12. Mitchell crashed and died after Savage pursued him. Herren first played 911 calls from an apparent hit-and-run on Budig Drive in Aberdeen that initiated the day's events. "Honey, they tore the end of my grandmother's yard out," the caller told a 911 dispatcher.