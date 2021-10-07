Police: Couple murdered over COVID shots
The 106-win Dodgers are headed for an NLDS showdown with the Giants as Chris Taylor delivers season-saving homer.
NBA players who refuse to get vaccinated could face steep penalties for breaching quarantine north of the border.
The Toronto Maple Leafs should make the Stanley Cup playoffs but it won't be an easy ride alongside Florida, Tampa and Boston.
Ross Atkins remains noncommittal about the possibility of bringing back free agents Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien.
Signing with the Raptors was a "no-brainer" for Justin Champagnie.
Quinton Byfield was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, a day after fracturing his left ankle in a preseason game.
Both the Buffalo Sabres and their now-former captain are reportedly optimistic that a deal for Eichel can be worked out soon.
It was revealed last month that embattled Sharks forward Evander Kane was under NHL investigation for violating COVID protocols. Now we know why.
What does Lehner going to Twitter to air his concerns about Jack Eichel say about the resources available to the NHLPA to handle players' issues?
Kyrie Irving missed his second practice with the Nets on Wednesday, as he is still unvaccinated against the coronavirus.
“Players will join together in solidarity at the center circle for one minute in recognition of the six years it took for Mana, Sinead and all those who fought for too long to be heard."
The Pacific Division is weak enough that Vancouver can make a push for the third postseason birth.
This apology reportedly comes days after Meyer cancelled a team meeting to deal with the fallout of his viral video.
The latest early exit, an AL wild-card game loss Tuesday night to the rival Red Sox, starkly highlighted the how the Yankees have failed to capitalize on ... well, being the Yankees.
Does Quinn Hughes' six-year deal with the Canucks worth $7.85M per season give an indication of Rielly's value on the market, or will the 27-year-old command more if he hits free-agency?
The NHL's weakest division should produce one of hockey's most exciting playoff races, with the Canucks and Flames in the thick of it.
Week 5 in the NFL brings two heavyweight showdowns in the AFC, as well as the lone remaining undefeated team facing a tough divisional test.
Change has to start somewhere for women's college hoops. Here's how the Big Ten plans to address inequities.
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren spoke with Northwestern alum Lisa Byington - now the play-by-play voice for the Milwaukee Bucks - about the new award in her name that will be given to the conference's most outstanding female student broadcaster.
In Week 6, there are four ranked vs. ranked matchups and six ranked teams going on the road to face unranked opponents. Are more upsets coming?