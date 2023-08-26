Police cordon off street after shooter barricades himself inside Florida store

CBC

The 44-year-old owner of an Owen Sound, Ont., restaurant who was in critical condition after a beating outside his restaurant in what police say was a dispute over an unpaid dining bill has died in a London hospital. Sharif Rahman died Thursday. According to Owen Sound police, Rahman was attacked by three male patrons who visited his restaurant, The Curry House, in the heart of the city on Aug. 17.On Friday, police said the investigation into Rahman's death is now considered a homicide. Investig