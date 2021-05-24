Police concerned by increasing Boston gun violence
Sunday night's homicide was the city's 14th of year compared to 17 at the same time last year.
Francisco Mejía hit a tiebreaking, two-run single during a seven-run burst in the 11th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won their 11th straight game, outlasting the Toronto Blue Jays 14-8 on Monday.
Mitchell was "incensed" with the team over its decision to scratch the two-time All-Star hours before the team's first-round playoff series opener.
Jones didn't hold back when asked on the air about his current status.
Canadiens defenceman Brett Kulak feels his team lost focus "a little bit" in a Game 2 loss to Toronto when the calls weren't going Montreal's way.
Aaron Rodgers continues to show he wants nothing to do with the Packers.
She won't do less because the gymnastics federation can't catch up to her superiority.
The NBA playoffs are barely underway and the Clippers and Lakers are already feeling the heat.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver, in an early morning news conference, estimated the enterprise value for NBA Africa is worth nearly $1 billion.
Phil Mickelson thrills the golf world with an out-of-nowhere victory in the PGA Championship.
Paris Saint-Germain is one of the richest soccer clubs in the world and a true sporting juggernaut — but the team's quest for a fourth consecutive crown was thwarted by a rising Canadian star. Bankrolled by the Emir of Qatar, PSG boasts the most expensive roster in French soccer, featuring global stars such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. It's no surprise they have dominated Ligue 1, winning the French championship in seven out of the last eight years. But on Sunday, Lille OSC forward Jonathan David, a 21-year-old from Ottawa, scored and helped set up another to defeat Angers SCO 2-1 on the final day of the season. The victory allowed Lille to finish in first place, just one point ahead of PSG, to claim its fourth Ligue 1 championship and first in a decade. That David starred in helping Lille to seal a remarkable title win was a just reward for a player who came to France at the start of the season amid great fanfare, but who looked like he was going to be a major flop. David joined Lille last summer from Belgian club KAA Gent, where he scored 26 goals in 50 games. Lille reportedly paid a club-record $35 million US transfer fee for David, making the forward the most expensive Canadian transfer of all-time. WATCH | Jonathan David helps Lille lift Ligue 1 crown: Life in France didn't agree with David at first; he went without a goal in his first 10 appearances. But David eventually found his footing, scoring 13 times — a record for a Canadian in a top-five European league in a single season. The previous record was held by Tomasz Radzinski, who had 11 goals for Everton during the 2002-03 English Premier League campaign. David's perseverance is what particularly impressed Craig Forrest, a former goalkeeper with the Canadian national team and a member of the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame. "He came to Lille for a hefty transfer fee so expectations were huge, and he's still young and it was a big change for him, so you could see it didn't go all that well for him at the start," Forrest told CBC Sports. "You could see it was affecting his game and he looked a bit desperate. "But once he got a few goals under his belt, that's all it took. He gained more confidence and fought through it all, and has been sensational for Lille." Canadian success across the continent What's encouraging is that David's success at Lille isn't an isolated story of a Canadian making good in one of the best European leagues this season. In fact, these are unprecedented times for Canadians plying their trade in Europe, as more members of Canada's men's national team are playing for top cubs across the continent, and were key figures in their teams' successes. In Germany, Alphonso Davies is coming off another sensational campaign with Bayern Munich, helping the Bavarian giants win their ninth consecutive Bundesliga crown. Davies, last year's co-winner of the Lou Marsh Award as Canada's best athlete, has now won nine major trophies in just three seasons at Bayern. At just 20 years old, he's already earned a reputation as one of the best left fullbacks in the world. Canada's Alphonso Davies, has won nine major trophies in just three seasons with Bayern Munich. (Andreas Gebert/REUTERS) In Turkey, veteran defender/midfielder Atiba Hutchinson and forward Cyle Larin were front and centre for Beşiktaş as the Istanbul-based club won its first Süper Lig title in four years, and lifted the Turkish Cup for the first time in a decade. Larin, a 26-year-old from Brampton, Ont., bagged 19 goals to finish tied for second in the Turkish league scoring race. Hutchinson, a fellow Bramptonian, was a true workhorse as Beşiktaş's captain; the 38-year-old made 40 appearances in all competitions and inspired the club to its first "domestic double" since the 2008-09 season. In Serbia, 33-year-old Milan Borjan backstopped Red Star Belgrade to a fourth consecutive SuperLiga crown as the club's undisputed starting goalkeeper. In Scotland, midfielder Scott Arfrield was part of a Rangers side that won the Premiership title, ending Glasgow rivals Celtic's streak of nine consecutive Scottish league titles. Also in Scotland, David Wotherspoon played a starring role in St. Johnstone winning both the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup. On the women's side, Canadians Jessie Fleming and Cloé Lacasse won league titles in 2021 for Chelsea and Benfica, respectively. And back at PSG, Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema are on the verge of winning the French women's league. Since joining Chelsea earlier in the year, Jessie Fleming, centre, has helped the Blues clinch the Women's Super League title as well as reach the final of the Women's Champions League. (Andrew Couldridge/Reuters) Forrest, who earned 56 caps for Canada between 1988 and 2002, can't remember a period in history when so many Canadians were making names for themselves in European club soccer. "If you just look at Alphonso alone, that would be beyond anything that anybody has ever done in Canadian soccer. But then you add in the other guys — Atiba, Larin, David — these are unprecedented times," said Forrest, who played professionally in England with Ipswich Town, Chelsea and West Ham United. Forrest is hopeful that all of the success at club level by Canadian players across Europe could benefit Canada's men's team next month when it resumes its Concacaf qualifying campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Canada is attempting to qualify for the World Cup for the second time; it's only other appearance came in 1986 in Mexico. "There's no reason why Canada shouldn't be sticking its chest out against any team in Concacaf," Forrest said. "You look at some of the talent that Canada has, they're setting such a high standard in some of the top leagues in Europe, so it bodes well for World Cup qualifying."
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Germany beat Canada 3-1 on Monday at the hockey world championship to remain undefeated through three games. Arizona Coyotes goaltender Adin Hill allowed two goals on 24 shots as Canada fell to 0-3-0. Ottawa Senators forward Nick Paul's goal was just Canada's second of the tournament. “We’re beating everyone but the goalie,” said Canada’s Connor Brown, who plays for Ottawa. “We just need a little bit of poise in the scoring areas. We’re a little jolty to get it off, we just have to take that extra second in the scoring area, pick the corner and put it home.” Stefan Loibl and Matthias Plachta scored and ex-NHL defenseman Korbinian Holzer added an empty-net goal for Germany, which is atop the Group B standings with Canada tied for last. Canada outshot Germany 40-25. “That’s three straight losses from Canada — you don’t expect that,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “We’ve played good hockey so far. We just haven’t gotten the results.” Host Latvia beat Italy 3-0 to improve to 2-1-0. Martins Karsmus, who played 24 NHL games more than a decade ago, scored twice for Latvia, which got the tournament after the IIHF moved it from nearby Belarus. Chicago Blackhawks forward Dominik Kubalik scored the overtime winner for the Czech Republic, which beat Belarus 3-2. Detroit's Filip Zadina also scored for the Czech Republic, and New Jersey's Yegor Sharangovich had a goal for Belarus. Russia lost 3-1 to Slovakia but will be getting reinforcements from the NHL. Following quarantine and virus testing, St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko and Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov and goaltender Ilya Samsonov are joining the Russia after being eliminated in the first round. The Russian Ice Hockey Federation said Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin wouldn't be playing at the world championship because of injuries stemming from the regular season and playoffs. Ovechkin missed seven of eight games late in the season with what the team called a lower-body injury. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Francisco Mejía hit a tiebreaking, two-run single during a seven-run burst in the 11th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won their 11th straight game, outlasting the Toronto Blue Jays 14-8 on Monday. Tampa Bay moved within one win of the team record for consecutive victories. In 2004, playing as the Devil Rays, they won 12 in a row under manager Lou Piniella. After both teams scored twice in the 10th to make it 7-all, the Rays erupted. Mejía's hit came off Joel Payamps (0-2) with the bases loaded. Randy Arozarena doubled home a run, Austin Meadows had an RBI grounder, Manuel Margot knocked in two with a triple and Mike Brosseau added an RBI single against Tim Mayza. Mejía had a 12th-inning grand slam in the Rays' 9-7 win over Toronto on Friday night. A day after the Rays drew five walks during a four-run rally in the ninth to win 6-4, Tampa Bay batters walked seven times. Rays pitchers, meanwhile, walked none. Joey Wendle hit a grand slam as Tampa Bay took a 5-0 lead in the first. The Rays wound up with a four-game sweep and took over sole possession of first place in the AL East. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two of Toronto's five home runs. The Blue Jays lost their sixth in a row. Tampa Bay scored twice in the 10th, but Marcus Semien tied it with a two-run homer off Jeffrey Springs (4-1). Guerrero's second shot was a two-run drive in the eighth off Ryan Thompson to tie it at 5. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernández also homered for the Blue Jays, who played their final game at TD Ballpark. Toronto dropped seven of 10 on the final homestand and finished 10-11 at its spring training facility. The Blue Jays will now relocate to Buffalo, New York, as COVID-19 restrictions in Canada prevent them from playing in Toronto. Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo opted to have Trent Thornton start the game as an opener in front of the struggling Ross Stripling. Thornton was on the verge of getting out of first scoreless but third baseman Santiago Espinal booted Margot’s two-out grounder for an error. Ji-Man Choi walked to load the bases and Taylor Walls forced home run on a free pass on a 3-2 pitch. After Toronto pitching coach Pete Walker was ejected for arguing, Wendle made it 5-0 on his opposite-field drive to left. Stripling entered in the second and gave up two hits in seven scoreless innings. Gurriel Jr. had a second-inning homer, and Guerrero and Hernández went back-to-back off Ryan Yarbrough in the fourth to get the Blue Jays within 5-3. Guerrero has 11 of his 15 homers at TD Ballpark. His first shot to center went 461 feet. Yarbrough allowed three runs and third hits in six innings and has a 23-start winless streak. The lefty, who normally falls an opener, is 25-5 as a reliever. DUNEDIN DOINGS Toronto has 38 homers in 21 home games, and entered with an AL-best home average of .278. On the road, the Blue Jays are hitting .230 with 30 homers over 25 games. The Blue Jays' home ERA is around one-half run higher than on the road. TRAINER’S ROOM Rays: CF Kevin Kiermaier (left eye irritation) started after coming off the bench Sunday. … Choi left with right knee soreness. Blue Jays: Montoyo said CF George Springer (quadriceps) is improving but no date for a rehab assignment has been announced. UP NEXT Rays: Tampa Bay LHP Rich Hill (3-1) and Kansas City RHP Brad Keller (3-4) will start Tuesday night at Tropicana Field. Blue Jays: LHP Steven Matz (5-2) will go against New York Yankees RHP Corey Kluber (4-2) Tuesday night. Kluber is coming off a no-hitter at Texas last Wednesday night. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Mark Didtler, The Associated Press
MADRID (AP) — Former Brazil great Ronaldo is planning big changes at Valladolid to make sure the team secures a quick return to the first division in the Spanish league. Ronaldo, who became the club's majority owner in 2018, said Monday he will announce the changes in the coming days and weeks to try to make the team stronger for next season. Ronaldo fired coach Sergio González after it lost to Atlético Madrid on Saturday to seal its relegation to the second division. “We are considering several names,” Ronaldo said. “We will be announcing the changes as they happen.” Valladolid finished second-to-last in the 20-team standings with 31 points from 38 matches. It went winless in its last 12 matches, losing four in a row to close the season, being outscored 11-2 during that stretch. “It was a very bad season considering the investments we made,” Ronaldo said. “It was a very tough blow.” He said he expected fans to be even more upset than they were with the club's demotion, and dismissed criticism about him not being present as a club owner. “I was the president who spent more time than any other president at his club during the pandemic,” the 44-year-old Ronaldo said. Valladolid had played two straight seasons in the first division after Ronaldo took over. It finished in 13th place in 2019-20 with 42 points. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard intends to stand pat — for now. He'd rather not break up the big-man tandem of Myles Turner, the NBA's blocks champion, and two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis. He hopes free agents Doug McDermott and NBA steals champ T.J. McConnell return. And he's not pulling the plug on coach Nate Bjorkgren. At least not yet. After missing the playoffs for the first time in six years and amid a tumultuous final month, Pritchard used a 45-minute, season-ending video call to explain why he's still evaluating the first-year coach's fate. “You don’t win 34 games with a decimated roster without doing some good things, too," Pritchard said. “But there are some things that we need to do better, he needs to do better. Right now, no decisions have been made. We’re not making a decision today We don’t make decisions in a vacuum, we take our time and to be honest with you, I’m being evaluated. I’m being evaluated every day." Pritchard's tepid reaction almost certainly will raise more questions about Bjorkgren's future with Indiana. Pritchard, like many players over the weekend, largely refuted reports about trade demands, whether team officials did their research before making the hire, and strained relationships between Bjorkgren and his players. T.J. Warren, Indiana's top scorer in 2019-20, was the most definitive. “Seeing those reports was really, really terrible," Warren said Saturday, denying he'd ever asked to be dealt. “Nate’s been nothing but a great guy. Everybody loves Nate and it wasn’t fair to him. It's just unfortunate that false stuff, like that, was being passed along through the internet. That wasn't cool." Still, Pritchard said Bjrokgren acknowledged some shortcomings during a recent meeting, something Bjorkgren also did earlier this month publicly when he blamed himself for not forging stronger locker room bonds. Exit interviews with players addressed other concerns. Pritchard said that while none expressed unhappiness with Bjorkgren, some described his style as micromanaging. Pritchard believes the mounting losses and a long list of injuries were contributing factors to those sentiments. He said that with so many players out, others were asked to change roles, sometimes on a nightly basis. Multiple players, including starting guard Malcolm Brogdon, said over the weekend they knew this season would be challenging for a new coach because of COVID-19 requirements and fewer practices. The injuries didn't help. Bjorkgren hasn't spoken with reporters since Thursday's season-ending blowout loss at Washington in the play-in round. “He said ‘I know I’ve got to get better at this, I want to get better at this,'" Pritchard said. “So I have a young coach who is really talented in X’s and O’s and he has to get better at human management. If you're willing to do that, again, you learn a ton more by your losses than your wins, that's half the battle. He wants to be a great coach and I think there’s something there." Potential solutions, aside from hiring a third head coach in three years, include Bjorkgren delegating more of his duties and bringing in new assistant coaches. Two areas will need to be addressed — defense and winning at home. The Pacers finished 25th in scoring defense, allowing 115.3 points a game, after losing Warren to season-ending foot surgery in December and Turner with his own season-ending foot injury in mid-April. The result: Indiana posted its first losing home record in 32 seasons, in a mostly empty arena. “If you don’t have a really good wing defender in this league you have no chance. We needed T.J. Warren out there," Pritchard said. “I thought defensively we really suffered when Myles didn’t play. We knew we were going to give up some on the defensive end (this year) and where we've made our hay in this league is we defended. That is something we’ve got to take a look at." It could lead to roster changes. First, though, Pritchard needs to make a decision about Bjorkgren. “To go from a first assistant from a championship team to sitting in the head seat, you never exactly know how a guy's going to react," Pritchard said. “But that 12 inches is huge. It's just like going from GM to president. You can say you're going to be prepared and everything, but it's a totally new stress, a totally new responsibility and it's challenging. "Every coach has to go through it. The thing I like about Nate is, I think Nate is going to be very self-reflective and hopefully he’ll be a better coach in the future." ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Marot, The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors general manager Bob Myers has little doubt Golden State will sign newly crowned scoring champion Stephen Curry to a contract extension this offseason. “I don’t see any reason not to be optimistic,” Myers said Monday, three days after his team's season ended in a play-in game against the Grizzlies. “He seems like he’s motivated, we’re motivated. I would say pretty confident we’ll get something done.” In December, Curry said discussions were underway and that he is “fully committed.” The two-time NBA MVP signed a $201 million, five-year contract in July 2017 that initially was the richest ever, until James Harden topped it with a $228 million extension from the Rockets. “Obviously, we want Steph back in the worst way," coach Steve Kerr said. “There’s no reason to think why that won’t happen.” The shock of the season's abrupt end hadn't quite sunk in for two-time MVP Curry after Friday's loss at home to the Grizzlies, but he was already looking at what moves might be needed to build the Warriors back into a championship contender — and not just his own situation. “Those conversations are going to pick up now, but you know, there’s a lot of uncertainty and decisions that need to go into this summer for sure,” he said. “Let’s keep it real, about how we become that team again and we’ll figure those things out as we go." At 33 and in his 12th NBA season, Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan did it at age 35 in 1998. Curry averaged 32.0 points to lead the league for the second time in his career after also doing it in 2015-16. Curry also joined Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players with multiple scoring titles, MVPs and championships. Curry, who played down the stretch with a hairline fracture in his tailbone from a March 17 fall onto a bleacher step at Houston, had exit interviews with Myers and Kerr and they said he's still pondering whether to play in the Tokyo Olympics. Myers stressed how Golden State must add some veteran players to the mix to join Curry, Draymond Green and a healthy Klay Thompson. “Klay will be a huge addition but there’s other areas we need to improve on as well,” he said. Everybody is eager to see Thompson back on the court after a second straight season-ending injury, this time a torn right Achilles tendon suffered just before training camp that required surgery. Thompson also missed the 2019-20 season after tearing the ACL in his left knee during the deciding Game 6 NBA Finals loss to Toronto in 2019. Myers guarded against the expectation that Thompson would be ready to return right away. “I don’t know that it’ll be the start of the year. We’ll see more as camp gets closer,” Myers said. “When I say start of the year, I mean Game 1. I don’t know if that’s realistic or not. That’ll be less than a year. I don’t know what date the season opens up, but I think that’ll be 11 months. I don’t know that that’s realistic.” Myers and Kerr would love to have Kelly Oubre Jr. back next season, though with Thompson returning to the starting lineup it's unclear whether Oubre would accept a reserve role. He missed the final 12 games with an injured left wrist. The hope is big man James Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick in last year's draft, will be healthy in time to participate in training camp. He underwent surgery in mid-April to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee. “I think he’s an unbelievable talent, and we absolutely should nurture his talent and continue to help him grow, and that over time there’s no doubt in our minds this guy is going to help us,” Kerr said. “He’s going to be a really good player in this league.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Janie Mccauley, The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Trae Young didn’t look like a postseason rookie in silencing a rocking road crowd in New York. “The moment wasn’t too big for him,” Atlanta teammate Lou Williams said. Nor for Ja Morant or Devin Booker, who were just as impressive in their debuts. Throw in Luka Doncic picking up where he left off last year, and the opening weekend of the playoffs may have proven that the time is now for some of the NBA’s best young guards. “The great players, in every era, that’s what they do,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “They pose problems.” Booker and Doncic will be back in action Tuesday, hoping to send the two Los Angeles teams into 2-0 holes. Phoenix beat the Lakers 99-90 on Sunday behind 34 points from Booker. In his sixth season, he's got much more NBA experience than Young, Morant or Doncic. But he's still only 24 years old, and no amount of regular-season games is preparation for LeBron James and the defending champions in the postseason. Phoenix coach Monty Williams said Booker has worked on his game to be in this position. “He trusts the work. I’ve always said this about Devin, he’s not afraid of the moment. He’s not afraid of these games," Williams said. “He actually wants to be in these games. That’s what I attribute it to -- his ability to focus and play the same way no matter the stage." Doncic hit a buzzer beater against the Clippers to win a game in last year's postseason, but this is his first time facing a playoff road crowd. No problem with that — or Kawhi Leonard or Paul George — so far, finishing with 31 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in Dallas' 113-103 victory at Staples Center on Saturday. He has three triple-doubles in seven postseason games. Memphis and Atlanta wrapped up the weekend with road victories. The Grizzlies, just days after winning at Golden State just to earn the final postseason berth, beat No. 1 seed Utah 112-109. Morant scored 26 points, becoming the ninth player 22 or younger since 1984 to score 25 or more in a postseason debut — which Doncic did last year. Young had 32 points and 10 assists in New York, where his floater in the lane with 0.9 seconds left gave the Hawks a 107-105 victory. He's had to face comparisons to Doncic ever since their draft rights were swapped for each other in 2018, with Dallas moving up two spots to No. 3 to take the eventual Rookie of the Year. Young finally got the Hawks back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and made it a memorable return. “He belongs,” Lou Williams said. “He’s a postseason player. He showed it tonight.” The young stars are doing plenty of that so far. Tuesday’s games: CELTICS AT NETS Brooklyn leads 1-0. Game 2, 7:30 p.m. EDT, TNT. — NEED TO KNOW: The Nets got a combined 82 points from Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving in their 104-93 victory in Game 1, though the three stars were far from their best. Irving and Harden were just 2 for 8 from 3-point range, while Durant was 1 for 8. — KEEP AN EYE ON: Jayson Tatum. The Celtics star seemed to lack energy after scoring 50 points earlier in the week in the play-in tournament. He didn't have a basket in the second half and finished 6 for 20. — INJURY WATCH: Nothing new for the Nets, good news for them after having to play without Durant and Harden so often during the season. Boston's Robert Williams III is expected to play. He has battled turf toe and wasn't certain for Game 1 until going through warmups, but had no problems while finishing with 11 points, nine rebounds and nine blocks. — PRESSURE IS ON: The Celtics' offense. Coach Brad Stevens has said the Celtics can't count on holding down the high-scoring Nets, so will have to put points on the board. So Boston will have to do much better than the 40 points it managed in the second half and 37% shooting overall in the opener. LAKERS AT SUNS Phoenix leads 1-0. Game 2, 10 p.m. EDT, TNT. — NEED TO KNOW: The Lakers are back in the same spot they were in last season. They dropped Game 1 in the first round against Portland, and again in the Western Conference semifinals against Houston. They didn't lose again in either series. — KEEP AN EYE ON: Deandre Ayton. If the Suns center comes anywhere close to his 21-point, 16-rebound effort from Game 1, it negates what was expected to be a big front-court advantage for the Lakers. — INJURY WATCH: Both James and Chris Paul are expected to be ready to go after sustaining shoulder injuries in Game 1. — PRESSURE IS ON: Anthony Davis. The Lakers superstar big man put it there himself after shooting 5 for 16 in Game 1. “There is no way we are winning a game, let alone a series with the way I played," Davis said. "This is on me.” MAVERICKS AT CLIPPERS Dallas leads 1-0. Game 2, 10:30 p.m. EDT, NBA TV. — NEED TO KNOW: Doncic was even slightly better in the opener than he was last year against the Clippers, when he averaged 31 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists in the six-game series. — KEEP AN EYE ON: The 3-point arc. Dallas controlled it in Game 1, with Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. both making five 3-pointers and Dorian Finney-Smith making four. The Clippers, who shot an NBA-best 41% from 3-point range during the season, were just 11 for 40 (27.5%). — INJURY WATCH: JJ Redick missed Game 1 for Dallas with Achilles soreness. — PRESSURE IS ON: Marcus Morris. The starting forward missed all six 3-point attempts and the Clippers were outscored by 23 points in his 33 minutes. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press
RIGA, Latvia — Canada dropped a 3-1 decision to Germany on Monday to remain winless at the men's world hockey championship. Nick Paul scored the lone goal for Canada, which has opened the preliminary round with three straight losses. Stefan Loibl, Matthias Plachta and Korbinian Holzer tallied for Germany (3-0-0-0). Canada has been outscored 10-2 overall and remains tied with last-place Italy in the Group B standings. Latvia blanked Italy 3-0 in the early game at the Riga Arena. At the Olympic Sports Centre, Slovakia defeated Russia 3-1 and the Czech Republic edged Belarus 3-2 in overtime. Canada returns to action Wednesday against Norway. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2021. The Canadian Press
Can Utah get back on track with the return of Donovan Mitchell?