Police Clear Migrant Protesters From Paris Square

Several hundred migrant protesters who occupied Paris’s Place du Palais were moved along by police after pitching tents in the square on Tuesday, June 20, French press reported.

Video by activist group Utopia 56 shows hundreds of green, red and blue tents pitched on the square. The footage also shows police clashing with demonstrators as they clear the area.

The protest group had occupied an abandoned school in Paris’s 16th arrondissement for 77 days prior to the demonstration, French media reported. Le Monde reported that the demonstration was organized by migrant protesters demanding shelter from the state. Credit: @Utopia_56 via Storyful